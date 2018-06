Under the model house village program of National Housing Program, provides low income or poor families the right of a land, house and settlement.

There are 75 modern villages handed over to the people. Accordingly, Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Housing and Constructions, to set up a “Sampath Piyasa” unit which has been introduced by Central Environmental Authority , in each modern village, under the directions of Presidential Task Force.