The ‘National Civilian Bravery Awards Ceremony 2018’ was held at BMICH with Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the Chief Guests. The event was organised for the 24th year by the Foundation of Civilian Bravery together with Janashakthi Insurance PLC to “pay tribute to the unsung heroes of Sri Lanka for their selfless acts of bravery in risking their own lives to gift someone the chance to live another day”.

Among the recipients were nine schoolchildren who engaged in life saving missions in Ingiriya amidst floods that lashed the country in May last year. Another student received the award for his contributions to ‘Parisara Thuru Ithurum’ programme of the Central Environmental Authority.

Two students from St Bridget’s Convent received the Bravery Awards for their initiatives to support cancer awareness and fund raising programmes. The selfless efforts of two youths to save a few people drowning in a river were also recognized with awards. An elderly person who came forward to save a few lives during a natural disaster was also felicitated.

The Speaker admired the fact that many students were among the recipients of the awards. “These acts of bravery were due to noble thoughts that came instinctively. Having many schoolchildren in this group is a positive sign for the future,” he commended.

The Speaker also offered a Rs. 50,000 cash gift as a personal donation to the wife and children of deceased SLTB employee H. M. Keerthi Bandara Padmasiri.

Foundation President Kasun P. Chandraratne, Janashakthi CEO Jude Fernando, Defence Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne, IGP Pujith Jayasundara and several senior officials of the three forces participated.