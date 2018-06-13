While the tri forces are involved in providing relief assistance to communities affected by the severe weather conditions brought about by the activations of Southwestern monsoons, Sri Lanka Army troops are involved in another relief effort to provide much needed water to some communities in the Eastern region.

According to Army media, troops attached to Security Force Headquarters - East (SFHQ-E) had initiated a project to provide drinking water to more than 500 drought hit families in Komari, Selvapuram and Pottuvil areas since last month (May). The project was undertaken after considering the hardship faced by these people in getting water for consumption as the area is experiencing dry weather conditions.

Troops have also placed plastic water tanks in the affected localities for storing water after being informed of this need by state officials. Army bowsers are still in operation supplying water to these deserving communities