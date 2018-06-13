Showers or thundershowers will occur at Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, particularly in the morning.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in North-Central province and in Monaragala, Jaffna, Mannar and Hambantota districts.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph at times in the Sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar and Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

City Weather