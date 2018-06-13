Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says the government will definitely provide a solution to prevent the crop damage caused by wild animals. The wild animals destroy about 30 percent of the crop produced by the farmers and another 40 percent is destroyed post-harvest wastage, the Minister points out.

He said a number of measures have been proposed to prevent the destruction caused by wild animals. Although some farmers have requested air rifles to scare away the wild animals, it has been proven ineffective, the Minister said.

India's farmers use some sound to chase away the animals in order to protect farm lands and Sri Lankan farmers should also use a similar system or an alternative method to protect the crops, the Minister noted.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera expressed these views at a ceremony organized by the Kundasale Sri Lanka Hadabima Authority on the 14th June to distribute 100,000 plant saplings at the Hadabima model farm.

Speaking further, the Minister said people will experience a severe shortage of food if the crop damage by wild animals is not prevented and therefore, the government will diligently find a solution to the proble