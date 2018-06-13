Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle district. Several spells of showers will occur in Matara and Hambanthota districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 17-Jun-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 26 90 70 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 34 27 85 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 30 26 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 29 26 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 32 28 90 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 22 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 14 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 31 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 36 26 85 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 27 85 75 Mainly fair