Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Hambanthota District.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva Province and in Ampara District after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-45 kmph can be expected in Hambantota, Matale and Mannar districts.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph at times in the Sea areas extending from Negombo to Kankasanturai via Mannar and also from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Negombo to Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

City Weather