The Mahaweli River faces the danger of joining the band of the 10 most polluted rivers in the world within the next decade due to harmful human activity, a research done by the Peradeniya University Geography Department had revealed.

The 10 most polluted rivers in the world today due to addition of waste and chemicals are Sittram in Indonesia, Mississippi in USA, Sanaro in Italy, Marylavo in Philippines, Yellow river in China, the River Jordan in Israel, Yamuna and Ganga rivers in India, Buri river in Bangladesh and Matanta in Argentina.

The Mahaweli Ganga too is fast getting polluted like these rivers in the world according to research done on it and its tributaries over the last 20 years, according to Dr. (Mrs) Lalitha Dissanayake, a lecturer attached to the Peradeniya University Geography Department.

“The main reason for this is unfavourable human activity mostly in the upper reaches of the river and its catchment areas. Undegradable waste including polythene plastics and parts of electronic equipment discarded in the catchment areas of the hill country were daily getting washed away into the river due to heavy rains experienced in the region in addition to the residues of chemicals such as pesticides and weedicides applied into the plantations,” she added.

“Although waste management schemes are being implemented in Urban areas, the lack of such waste management schemes in the rural sector too had greatly contributed to this unhealthy development,” she said.

Dr. (Mrs) Dissanayake said the responsibility of protecting this important water body from further pollution devolved in both authorities and the general public.