Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) has organized a five-day residential experiential learning camp for students from 22nd to 27th June 2018 at Y-Gro Social Development Center in Kurunagala, to strengthen reconciliation in schools across Sri Lanka.

This is part of the "Sahodara Paasal / Paadasalai" program of ONUR which has been progressing for the last 18 months with much success. The camp in Kurunegala will be attended by schools from Western, Uva and Eastern Provinces, with 200 students and 40 teachers from various ethnic and religious backgrounds taking part.

The key objective of "Sahodara Paasal / Paadasalai" program is to create a pool of facilitators specialized in reconciliation, among teachers and education officials in the provinces while connecting thousands of students to become change-makers in their communities. The unique way in which the program is organized, allows the students to interact with and experience each other’s' ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious differences, and to appreciate them and respect the diversity we are blessed with as Sri Lankans.

This initiative is part of ONUR's medium to long-term plan for the education sector, implemented in partnership with Ministry of Education and Provincial Councils, to foster lifelong friendships and better understandings within and between students and teachers from various backgrounds.