Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal put forward by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs to establish 30 collecting centres and 6 Milk Processing Centres in Kaduwela, Aththanagalla, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Wariyapola and Wennappuwa with the intention of increasing income by enhancing fresh milk processing in rural area.