Five institutions have put forward their proposals to Internal aviation services and a committee consist of the Chairman of National Agency for Public Private Partnership and Managing Director of Airport Aviation Services Sri Lanka Limited has evaluated the same.



Cabinet of Ministers approved the combined proposal made by Hon. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs and Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva,Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation to call applications from respective institutions, to obtain operating licence subjected to the recommendations of said committee.