Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by Hon. Nimal Siripala De Silva, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, to enter in to a formal agreement on Aviation Services and execute the same, according to the agreement made between Sri Lanka and Thailand in Civil Aviation Summit 2017.
