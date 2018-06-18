Slight enhance in the prevailing showery condition in the south-western part of the island is expected from today.

Showers or thunder showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Light showers will occur in the Anuradhapura, Vauniya and Hambanthota districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-50 kmph) are likely over Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts.

Marine Weather

Strong gusty winds (up to 60-70 kmph) are likely over Northern sea areas and in Gulf of Mannar.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough or very rough at times.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

City Weather