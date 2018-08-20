The eleven fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in rough seas off the southern coast yesterday have been rescued and brought ashore today.The fishermen have been rescued by a boat left from Galle Harbor and they have been brought to the harbor at around 10:15 a.m. today. Two of the fishermen have been admitted to the hospital.

The boat with the 11 fishermen has left the Ambalangoda fisheries harbor around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The vessel capsized near Hikkaduwa and the fishermen had drifted towards Weligama.

The Navy has received the information that the boat was missing at around 7:25 p.m. last night and dispatched two Dvora vessels and one water jet to search for the fishing boat and the fishermen.A Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter was also deployed to find the fishermen.It is reported that they had about 3000 kilograms of fish catch in the boat.