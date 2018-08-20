Wind speed in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and from Trincomalee to Batticaloa will be at 40-50 kmph and these sea areas will be rough and can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph, Met. Deparmtnet says.

Wind speed in the other sea areas will be at 30-40 kmph and these areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

According to the tomorrow’s weather forecast, the wind speed over the sea areas is expected to reduce to some extent from tomorrow.

Light showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction.

For land areas

Strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Central, North-western, North-central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Badulla and Batticaloa districts.

Windy and showery condition over the island is expected to reduce gradually from tomorrow night.

Several spells of showers will occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.



Light showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

City Weather