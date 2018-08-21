A group of eleven fishermen who were distressed in the seas off Galle were rescued by a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Southern Naval Command, yesterday (20th August). A multiday trawler named “Thejan putha” had left Ambalangoda fisheries harbour for fishing on 19th August and the fishermen were in desperate situation following their trawler being capsized in seas off Galle.

On receipt of information about this accident, on the directives given by the Naval Headquarters, two Fast Attack Craft (FAC) and an Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC) which were on patrol were directed for a prompt rescue mission of the distressed fishermen and the trawler.

While the naval craft of rescue mission were reaching the location, the distressed fishermen had been rescued by another fishing trawler and they were taken onboard a Fast Attack Craft about 3.6 nautical miles off Galle Lighthouse. Later on, the rescued fishermen were safely brought to the Galle harbour onboard the FAC and they were handed over to their relatives after a medical check-up