Afternoon thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces during next few days, particularly from 23rd of August, Met. Department said.

Except for several spells of light showers in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kalutara District mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in Central, North-western, North-central, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Badulla and Batticaloa districts.

Marine Weather

Light showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction.

Wind speed in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Batticaloa will be 40-50 kmph. These sea areas will be rough and can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Wind speed in the other sea areas will be 30-40 kmph. These sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

City Weather