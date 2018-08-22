There is a possibility for afternoon thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces during next few days (particularly from tomorrow)Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 02.00 pm.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Southern province. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a possibility for afternoon thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces during next few days (particularly from 23rd of August) Several spells of light showers may occur in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces after 02.00 pm. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected Southern and Western provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Aug-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 34 24 80 50 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 37 25 75 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 25 90 70 Mainly fair

Galle 28 25 90 85 Mainly fair

Jaffna 31 26 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 27 22 85 70 Several spells of light showers

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 95 85 Several spells of light showers

Ratnapura 29 23 85 65 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 35 25 75 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 30 25 85 60 Mainly fair