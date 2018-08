The first mango export zone under the island wide program 'Pohosath Ratak 2025' (Rich Country by 2025) was established in Embilipitiya. Under the initiative it is planned to plant 60,000 mango plants in Embilipitiya.

The inauguration program of the mango export zone commenced at the Bodhiraja Dharmayathanaya in Embiliptiya under the patronage of Minister Daya Gamage according to the latest reports. Low income people in 40 Grama Seva divisions were given mango saplings.

Minister Daya Gamage said the mango harvest will be stored at the storages belonging to the Paddy Purchasing Board of Embilipitiya.