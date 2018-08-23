There is a possibility for afternoon thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the next few days (particularly from today).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in North-central, Uva, Northern and Eastern provinces after 02.00 pm.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Southern province.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the Jaffna coast.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly in direction in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and south-westerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 30-40kmph.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

City Weather