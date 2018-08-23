Visiting Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera yesterday inspected the operations at the Colombo harbor. This is the first time in history that a Japanese Defense Minister visited the Colombo harbour.

The visiting Defense Minister was impressed with the progress achieved by the Colombo harbor. Attention was paid to enhancing maritime development cooperation between the harbors’ of the two countries.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Parakrama Dissanayake said the Colombo harbour achieved the highest growth rate among harbours in the world during the first quarter this year.The Chairman said the Jaya Container Terminal, constructed with Japanese financial assistance, contributes 80 percent of the income generated by the Colombo harbour. Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Kenichi Suganuma and senior harbour officials were present