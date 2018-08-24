A visionary combined project that appeals to environmentally-conscious public and nature-lovers took root on Thursday (23) with the active contribution of Sri Lanka Army troops along the Kadawatha-Matara Highway for the first time in its recent history where trees are to be planted on both sideways of the 154 km long road.

The inaugural phase of the ‘Thuruliya Wenuwen Api’ tree planting programme, coordinated and implemented by the Security Force Headquarters - West (SFHQ-West) on the guidelines given by none other than its brainchild, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army, got off the ground at the Athurugirya Highway intersection entrance with the participation of the Commander of the Army as the Chief Guest, together with the Commander, Security Forces - West Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage, Chairman, Derana Media network, Mr Dilith Jayaweera, Deputy Chairman Derana TV Mr Laksiri Wickramage, Management Director Derana Media, Mrs Waruni Amunugama, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Madawa Madawala and Mrs Wasanthi Nanayakkara Assistant General Manager of the Derana Media network, General Officer Commanding, 58 Division, Major General Sudath Perera, General Officer Commanding, 14 Division, Major General Ralf Nugera and Director of Agriculture and Livestock, Brigadier A.K.A.B Gunarathna and a host of Officers and Other Ranks.

Inaugurating the ‘Thuruliya Wenuwen Api’ project, the day's Chief Guest with other invitees planted the first few saplings on both sideways of the Athurugiriya entrance. Seedlings for the project are to be provided by the Department of Agriculture in close combination with the Army Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock. The drive under several phases will begin afterwards from Kadawatha to Matara with the troops in respective areas taking the responsibility. Under the programme, at least 25,000 saplings on completion are to be planted along the road.