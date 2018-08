Special Grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, U.P.L.D. Pathirana yesterday assumed duties as the Additional Director General of the Department of Government information. The Director General of Government Information, Attorney at Law Sudharsane Gunawardene and Assistant Director of Government Information, P.V.C.C. Panawela also participated in this occasion.

As a Graduate of Special course in Business Management from Sri Jayawardenapura University she entered to the SLA Service in 1998 and held responsible posts in the Ministries of Youth Affairs, High Ways, Environment, Regional Development and the Department of Cultural Affairs. Mrs. Pathirana also obtain post Graduate qualification from Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration.