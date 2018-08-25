As part of another community service project being implemented by the Navy, thirteen (13) Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants set up at several locations in the North Western province were declared open by HE the President Maithripala Sirisena through the Remote sensing technology, at Polpithigama yesterday (24th August). Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy Rear Admiral Piyal de Silva and Commander North Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Sujeewa Perera were also present on this occasion.

Accordingly, the villagers of Boogolla, Hangamuwa, Thumbukulawa, Thalathapitiya, Makulpotha, Doraweruwa, Wellangolla in Polpithigama Divisional secretariat; Maha Ambogama, Nithalawa, Kanduruwewa, Weheragodayaya, Ihala Digana in Ahetuwewa Divisional secretariat and Kiribamuna in Ibbagamuwa Divisional secretariat will be facilitated with safe drinking water by these new RO plants.

Further, the Navy is determined to continue with the project in a bid to provide safe drinking water to the people in kidney prone areas, as a national level partner in the process of eradicating chronic kidney disease in compliance with the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease.