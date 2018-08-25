Accordingly, the villagers of Boogolla, Hangamuwa, Thumbukulawa, Thalathapitiya, Makulpotha, Doraweruwa, Wellangolla in Polpithigama Divisional secretariat; Maha Ambogama, Nithalawa, Kanduruwewa, Weheragodayaya, Ihala Digana in Ahetuwewa Divisional secretariat and Kiribamuna in Ibbagamuwa Divisional secretariat will be facilitated with safe drinking water by these new RO plants.
Further, the Navy is determined to continue with the project in a bid to provide safe drinking water to the people in kidney prone areas, as a national level partner in the process of eradicating chronic kidney disease in compliance with the Presidential Task Force on Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease.