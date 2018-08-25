WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Tonight:
Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, Eastern, North-central, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Kurunegala district.
Tomorrow:
Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces after 02.00 pm.Light showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Mathara districts.
There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 25-Aug-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 35 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Batticaloa 33 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Colombo 29 26 90 70 Mainly fair
Galle 28 25 95 85 A few showers
Jaffna 31 27 85 65 Mainly fair
Kandy 30 21 90 62 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 20 12 95 70 A few showers
Ratnapura 31 23 95 65 Several spells of light showers
Trincomalee 34 24 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m
Mannar 31 26 90 65 Mainly fair