Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Vauniya and Mullaitivu districts after 02.00 pm.Light showers may occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Mathara and Kaluthara districts. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, Eastern, North-central, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Kurunegala district.

Tomorrow:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces after 02.00 pm.Light showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces. A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Mathara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 25-Aug-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 35 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 25 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 29 26 90 70 Mainly fair

Galle 28 25 95 85 A few showers

Jaffna 31 27 85 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 30 21 90 62 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 12 95 70 A few showers

Ratnapura 31 23 95 65 Several spells of light showers

Trincomalee 34 24 90 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 26 90 65 Mainly fair