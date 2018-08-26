Three ministries are seeking Cabinet approval to upgrade the Palaly Airport to the level of a regional airport and operate flights to South Indian cities by the end of this year, a senior cabinet minister disclosed yesterday.A joint cabinet paper is to be submitted by the ministries of Transport and Civil Avaition, Policy Planning and Economic Development and Tourism to seek Rs 1.2 billion for the refurbishment, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

The move came as Civil Aviation Authority (CAASL) officials were drawing the floor plan to set up Immigration and Customs counters and quarters for the staff. “The initial plan will be to convert Palaly into a regional airport and thereafter to an international airport with flights to other countries,” Mr de Silva said. He said the refurbishment plan would be handled by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Currently the Palaly military airport located in Valikamam North encompasses an area of 1,000 acres, but only 750 acres will be used to develop the airport. Jaffna District Additional Secretary (Lands) S. Muralitharan told that a feasibility study had been carried out to develop the airport. This included a detailed study on the population of the area, schools and electrical overhead cables in the vicinity.Mr. Muralitharan said that, accordingly about 250 more acres around the Palaly airbase would be released to the civilians.

A three-member Indian aviation delegation also visited the Palaly airport this week. Civil Aviation Director General H.M.C. Nimalsiri said the CAASL was finalising the first phase of the Palaly airport development project and based on the demand for service, the airport would be further developed in phases.