A proposal has been made to implement a project with an investment of US$ 60 million for the enhancement of the primary healthcare, to strengthen healthcare and prevention, formulation of policies in that regard and capacity building in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Central Provinces.

It has also been further proposed to obtain a grant of US$12.5 million and a concessionary loan of US$37.5 million from the Asian Development Bank.

Accordingly, the proposal made by Hon. Ranil Wickremasinghe, the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, to enter into the necessary agreements to secure the relevant funds, was approved by the Cabinet.