An Officials' Committee has been previously appointed by the Cabinet for obtaining the recommendations necessary to impose a temporary prohibitory order to immediately stop land reclamation and destruction of wetlands in the Colombo Metropolitan Region and to take appropriate measures to declare wetlands as protected zones and the preservation of same. Accordingly, the proposal made by H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment, to implement the following recommendations made by the said Officials' Committee, was approved by the Cabinet.

i to impose a prohibitory order preventing all types of land reclamation and constructions in the Colombo Metropolitan Region for any other purpose other than the constructions necessary to be done which are of national importance and the constructions identified under the Transit Railway Line Network.

ii to direct the Director General of Wildlife to declare the wetlands, other than the areas recognized adjacent to Kimbulaela and Diyawanna oya in which the development activities have already been initiated, as protected areas.