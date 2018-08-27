Sri Lankan economy and the vehicle population is growing rapidly, said Minister of Minister of Transport And Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala De Silva.Similar to the motor industry the Sri Lankan aviation sector too is making progress with several new domestic airports to open regionally, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the inaugural Lanka Auto 2018 Expo at SLECC the Minister said the Sri Lankan economy despite challenges in 2017 has made major progress. Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow at 4.2% in 2018 and further expand to 4.8% in 2019.”

“As we transit into a more competitive, inclusive and resilient upper-middle income country, it is imperative that we also undertake initiatives and implement effective strategies that will upgrade the country’s automotive industry into an international hub in the South Asia region.”

“Furthermore, the rapid rise in Sri Lanka’s motor vehicle population is a positive indicator as to the direction the industry is heading.” The Minister said that according to reports it has been reported that even with a human population of a little over 21.4 million in 2017, the country’s vehicle population increased by 7% from a year earlier to 7.2 million in 2017.”