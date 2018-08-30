Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Trincomalee, Vauniya and Mullaitivu districts and at a few places in Uva, North-central provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Killinochchi districts, after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in the Trincomalee District.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Hambantota District.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August and 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30th) are Tarakkundu, Pallamadu, Putur, Puddikkudiyiruppu and Kokkilai, about 12.10 noon.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu, in the evening or night.



Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.



Winds will be westerly in direction in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and south-westerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 30-40kmph.



The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

City Weather