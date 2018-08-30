Sri Lanka and South Korea have agreed to take the necessary measures to commence the construction work on first ever multipurpose fisheries harbors in the beginning of next year.The two sides have agreed to begin construction of four multipurpose fisheries harbors in the island during a meeting held between Korean Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Mr. Lee Heon and State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economy Dilip Wedaarachchi yesterday at the Ministry.

Discussions specially focused on accelerating the construction of multi-purpose fishing ports and both sides agreed to conclude the preparation work within the next month.A high-level delegation from the Korean Ministry of Fisheries had visited Sri Lanka to conduct a feasibility study free of charge and Korea will also provide loans at a low interest rate.

The multipurpose fishery harbors are planned to be established in Chalai, Delft, Madakal and Udappuwa with a view to realizing fisheries, tourism and commercial purposes. It is planned to earn an income from each harbor to cover the relevant loans.An agreement has been reached to construct the first multi-purpose harbor in Delft Island and in parallel to develop Delft as an environmentally friendly city.

Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries Mr. Jayantha Wijeratne and several others participated in the discussion.