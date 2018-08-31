Twenty-five (25) houses built under the "Senehe Siyapatha" housing project were presented to beneficiary families during a ceremony graced by the State Minister of Defence Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene at the "Senehase Gammanaya" in Eheliyagoda, on Tuesday (28 August). The housing beneficiaries are families affected by the recent floods in the Ratnapura District.

The "Senehe Siyapatha" project is carried out under the direction of the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Disaster Management. The 25 houses built at the "Senehase Gammanaya" in Minnana, Eheliyagoda in the Ratnapura District were funded by Dialog Axiata PLC while the construction work was done by the Navy and Air Force.

State Minister Wijewardene accompanied by Hon. Duminda Dissanayake, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management declared open the new housing scheme and handed over the keys of the houses to the beneficiaries during the ceremony. State Minister Wijewardene also spoke with the Navy and Air Force personnel involved in the construction work and expressed his gratitude for a work well done.

peaking at the occasion State Minister Wijewardene thanked the Dialog Axiata for their support in providing solace to the people affected by the floods. He also mentioned of the contribution of the tri force during times of disasters and said that it is they who come first to the aid of the affected people.

The houses are built conforming to industry standards and include all amenities including electricity and water supply.Members of the Maha Sangha, senior state officials, representatives of Dialod Axiata PLC, tri- forces officers, members of the beneficiary families and a large number of local residents were also present at the occasion.