The reconstruction of the Bibile to Chenkaladi segment of the Badulla Chenkaladi Road commenced yesterday under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.The 87 kilometer road segment from Bibile to Chenkaladi will be reconstructed by the Road Development Authority (RDA) under the Badulla Chenkaladi Road Improvement Project at a cost of Rs, 9.6 billion.

The project is supported by a loan from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and aims to improve the Badulla-Chenkaladi road which is an important route linking the Eastern Province to the Central Province.The project will help to move tourists from Kandy to the shores of Batticaloa city and to transport agricultural products between the project areas.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said during the past three years in the face of various challenges and hardships the government has taken steps to achieve a rapid development in the country. He emphasized that through the government's programs a rich country will be built by 2025.

The Prime Minister said that the construction work of the Padiyatalawa-Chenkaladi road commenced under the good governance regime and through the project development of country's tourism industry and other sectors would be enhanced.Ministers, parliamentarians and residents of the area participated in this occasion.