On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04th) are Andiambalama, Narangoda, Gewilipitiya, Karametiya, Radaliyagoda, Nilgala and Panankadu about 12.09 noon.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Today: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Northern province.
Tomorrow: Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 33 24 85 55 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 26 90 65 Mainly fair
Colombo 31 25 85 70 Mainly fair
Galle 29 25 95 80 Mainly fair
Jaffna 31 26 80 70 Mainly fair
Kandy 29 18 90 60 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 90 70 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 33 24 95 55 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 35 25 80 50 Mainly fair
Mannar 30 26 85 75 Mainly faa