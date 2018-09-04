Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island.Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-45) kmph can be expected in Hambantota District.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04th) are Andiambalama, Narangoda, Gewilipitiya, Karametiya, Radaliyagoda, Nilgala and Panankadu about 12.09 noon.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Today: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Northern province.

Tomorrow: Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (04th) are Andiambalama, Narangoda, Gewilipitiya, Karametiya, Radaliyagoda, Nilgala and Panankadu about 12.09 noon.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 85 55 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 26 90 65 Mainly fair

Colombo 31 25 85 70 Mainly fair

Galle 29 25 95 80 Mainly fair

Jaffna 31 26 80 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 18 90 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 90 70 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 33 24 95 55 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 35 25 80 50 Mainly fair

Mannar 30 26 85 75 Mainly faa