The cabinet has approved a proposal for the Sri Lanka Air Force to take over the Dr Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe.The Government said that approximately 900 students of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITAM) in Malabe have been absorbed to the Sir John Kothalawala Defence University.

The cabinet has now approved a proposal by President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, to appoint a committee to consider and negotiate a proposal for the Sri Lanka Air Force to take over the Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital which was affiliated to the SAITM campus.