WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon showers or thundershowers in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces during 09th to 11th September.However, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island. Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Hambantota and Badulla districts.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 34 24 85 45 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 33 25 85 55 Mainly fair
Colombo 32 26 80 60 Mainly fair
Galle 29 24 85 65 Mainly fair
Jaffna 33 25 80 60 Mainly fair
Kandy 30 18 90 50 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 21 10 80 45 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 34 23 85 50 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 34 24 80 40 Mainly fair
Mannar 31 25 80 60 Mainly fair