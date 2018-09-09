The Joint Proposal made by Hon. Ranil Wickremasinghe, the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, and Hon. Duminda Dissanayake, the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management, to implement the drinking water supply project utilizing the water resource in the Vadamarachchi Lagoon, at an investment of Rs.2,000 million, for the supply of safe drinking water to the people in the Jaffna Peninsula, in accordance with the feasibility study made on the proposed project, was approved by the Cabinet.