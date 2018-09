The Navy, Coast Guard and Army personnel were deployed to control an oil spill in the coastal area in Dikovita, north of Colombo, on Saturday (08 September). A leak in a pipeline carrying oil to the Muthurajawela Oil Refinery Complex from oil tankers has caused the spill that had floated along the sea and polluted the beach stretch.

Hundreds of Navy and Army personnel along with the Coast Guard men are assisting the Ceylon Petroliam Corporation employees in the oil removing efforts carried out with the expertise of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA).

The Japan gifted brand new vessels of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard 'Samaraksha' and 'Samudra Raksha' are also involved in the cleanup operation.