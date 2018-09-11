Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Vauniya, Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts after 02.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern, North-centraland Central provinces.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Vauniya, Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts after 02.00 pm. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 24 85 45 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 26 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 25 85 65 Mainly fair

Galle 29 25 90 80 Mainly fair

Jaffna 34 27 75 55 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 21 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 12 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 60 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 34 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Mannar 31 26 90 75 Mainly fair