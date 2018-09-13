Addressing the gathering in this event the Director of Mental Health, Specialist Dr. Chithramali de Silva revealed that the ministry is developing a system for prevention of suicide which is a major social problem of of the country.
The Directorate of Mental Health IN the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka has launched yesterday at the Department of Government Information Auditorium and the first copy of the guidelines was presented to Director General of Government Information Attorney at Law Sudharsana Gunawardena by Director General of of the HEALTH service DR. Anil Jasinghe.
Addressing the gathering in this event the Director of Mental Health, Specialist Dr. Chithramali de Silva revealed that the ministry is developing a system for prevention of suicide which is a major social problem of of the country.
