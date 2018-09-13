Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 02.00 pm. few showers may occur in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

(ISSUED AT 1600 HOURS ON 13thSEPTEMBER 2018)

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 02.00 pm. A few showers may occur in Galle and Matara districts. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 37 24 90 35 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Colombo 32 25 80 55 Mainly fair

Galle 29 25 90 80 A few showers

Jaffna 33 26 80 60 Mainly fair

Kandy 32 19 95 50 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 36 22 95 45 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 34 24 90 55 Mainly fair

Mannar 31 25 90 70 Mainly fair