President Maithripala Sirisena says it is essential to make the transportation service a pleasant one to the public.The President said this at a discussion held at the President’s office regarding the maintaining a regular transportation service and uplifting the quality of the public transportation service.Long discussions were held in order to monitor the progress of the Sahasara Niyamu project introduced in the year of 2016 in order to introduce a quality transportation service to the country and how to drive the project forward in order to deliver a better service in the future.

President Sisirsena brought the attention of the officers towards guiding the public towards the public transportation who are used for alternative transportation methods through empowering the public transportation of the country; to reduce the road congestion in the country thorough that, to ensure the security of the public, and to make the public transportation a mechanism friendly to the public.

The transportation issue has created severe problems in economy of the country such as the inability to travel in time, crowded busses, being tiresome, lack of decent service, and other issues which effects the travelers as well the competition may occur between the bus owners through low salary as well as the Bus employers will not receive professional dignity.

Even though 65% of total public used public transportation in 2008 it is now reduced to 45%.This was evident through research. This has occurred due to the issues erupted in the transportation field and that the travelers are moving towards alternatives day by day. Discussions were held to change this situation and bring out a proper public transpiration service to the country. Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagywanna, and other offers were present in this event