WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
(ISSUED AT 1600 HOURS ON 14thSEPTEMBER 2018)
Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Rathnapura, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Mullaitivu districts after 02.00 pm.A few showers may occur in Galle and Matara districts.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Sep-2018
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 36 24 90 35 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 32 25 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m
Colombo 31 26 80 60 Mainly fair
Galle 29 25 80 65 Mainly fair
Jaffna 33 26 90 75 Mainly fair
Kandy 31 20 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00 p.m
Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00 p.m
Ratnapura 34 23 95 55 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 35 24 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00 p.m
Mannar 31 26 80 70 Mainly fair