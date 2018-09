The 98th Model Village ‘Abhayarajagama’, constructed under Semata Sevana Yali Pibidena Uda Gammana programme, was vested with the public by Housing and Construction Minister Sajith Premadasa, recently.

The Abhayarajagama model village, comprising 23 houses, was constructed in Pahalagama in Anuradhapura at Rs. 30 million.The model village has access to drinking water, electricity, entry roads and a network of internal roads.

Social Empowerment Minister P. Harrison, Child and Women’s Affairs Minister Chandrani Bandara, Parliamentarians Chandima Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman and North Central Province Governor M. P. Jayasinghe also participated.