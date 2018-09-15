A slight change in the prevailing weather condition is expected in south-western part of the island after 17th September. A slight enhancement of windy condition is expected over the island from 17th September.Several spells of light showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa district after 02.00 pm There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Central provinces and in Rathnapura, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Mullaitivu districts after 02.00 pm. few showers may occur in Galle and Matara districts.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 15-Sep-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 24 90 35 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 32 25 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 31 26 80 60 Mainly fair

Galle 29 25 80 65 Mainly fair

Jaffna 33 26 90 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 31 20 95 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00 p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 21 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00 p.m

Ratnapura 34 23 95 55 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 35 24 90 45 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00 p.m

Mannar 31 26 80 70 Mainly fair