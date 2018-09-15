A minor earth tremor has been felt near Trincomalee bay early this morning (15), stated Geological Survey and Mines Bureau.According to the Bureau’s Director General Dr. Chandrawimal Siriwardena, the tremor measured between 3.5 and 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

The tremor had occurred at around 12.35 am today and it has been recorded in Hakmana, Mahakanadarawa and Pallekele seismic stations as well, he said.The Director General confirms that no harm has been reported from this earth tremor.