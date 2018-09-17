Four (04) fishermen who distressed in the seas 26 nautical miles off Kirinda Fisheries harbour, were rescued and brought safely to the land by a Inshore Patrol Craft (ICP) attached to Southern Naval Command, yesterday (16th Sep).

This trawler named “Kamila II” had left the Kirinda fisheries harbour for fishing on last 10th of September and the fishermen aboard distressed due to capsizing the trawler around the Little Bases lighthouse.

Upon the information given by the Fisheries Inspectorate at Kirinda, a Inshore Patrol Craft attached to Southern Naval Command on routine patrol was promptly dispatched by SL Navy for the rescue of the trawler with its fishermen. Accordingly, the fishermen were safely rescued by the crew of the ICP who hurried into the venture amidst rough sea state. The rescued fishermen were safely brought to Kirinda fisheries harbour and handed over to their relatives.