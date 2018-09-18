Considering the hardships being experienced by civilians in Kopay area as a result of the continuing drought, troops of 15 Sri Lanka National Guards (SLNG) under command to the 51 Division and 511 Brigade under the guidance of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 51 Division, Major General Roshan Senavirathna and the Commanding Officer 15 SLNG began a project to distribute drinking water through own bowsers and vehicles.

Distribution of drinking water started on Wednesday (12) is continuing on daily basis for the benefit of more than 1102 families in Kopay.

Army troops drawing drinking water from their ground wells in respective camps, carry drinking water to those families.