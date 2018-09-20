The Dharmaraja Scouts of the Dharmaraja College in Kandy has organized a disaster management training programme for the scouts in the country for the first time.

The training programme named as the SERTORA 2018 and it will be held from 21st to 23rd of September 2018 at the Lake View Park International Scout Centre, Dharmaraja College, Kandy.

The first official badge of this programme was pinned on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (18).

Minister of Disaster Management Duminda Dissanayake pinned the badge on the President and the Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Scout Association Meryl Gunatilleke and others participated on this occasion.