November 20, 2018

    Very heavy rainsabove 150 mm in the North, East, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces

    November 20, 2018
    Due to the low pressure area in the Central part of South Bay of Bengal Sea area, rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Heavy falls around 100 mm may occur elsewhere over the island. Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages 

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Due to the low pressure area in the Central part of South Bay of Bengal Sea area, rainy condition is expected to enhance over Eastern and Northern sea areas of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai and Mannar.Winds will be Southwesterly or variable in direction over other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.The sea area extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    20-Nov-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   31           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Batticaloa            31           25           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo              30           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Galle      30           25           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Jaffna    30           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy   29           21           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           13           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           32           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Trincomalee       30           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Mannar                30           25           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

