Very heavy rainsabove 150 mm in the North, East, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Due to the low pressure area in the Central part of South Bay of Bengal Sea area, rainy condition is expected to enhance over Eastern and Northern sea areas of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai and Mannar.Winds will be Southwesterly or variable in direction over other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.The sea area extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Due to a low pressure area has developed in the Central part of South Bay of Bengal Sea area, rainy condition is expected to enhance over the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Northern, Eastern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces. Heavy falls around 100 mm may occur elsewhere over the island. Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Nov-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 31 25 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Galle 30 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Jaffna 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 29 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers at times

Trincomalee 30 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 25 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times